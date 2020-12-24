Published: 10:00 AM December 24, 2020

The St Ives Rotary Club raised almost £6,000 for charity during its Santa sleigh in the area. - Credit: St Ives Rotary Club

Members of the St Ives Rotary Club say their 2020 Covid-safe Santa sleigh was a huge success.

Alan Ward, from the club, said: "When we started this year's Santa's sleigh we were not sure what to expect. Owing to the Covid-precautions that we had to take, we knew we would have to miss out an awful lot of the smaller roads that we have traditionally visited.

"With only four elves, and again with safety in mind, we also couldn't knock on doors. Would people still come out to see Santa, and be able to maintain social-distancing?

"Well the answer was a resounding yes, and we are hugely grateful to all our lovely locals who gave Santa and his elves such a warm welcome, both in St Ives and out in our neighbouring villages."

The club raised £4,788.50, and with gift-aid, it will be almost £6,000.

"Every single penny of this generosity will be used by us over the coming months, to support many local charities and good causes and we shall tell everyone all about that on our Facebook page," explained Alan.



