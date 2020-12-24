St Ives Santa Sleigh raises thousands for charity
- Credit: St Ives Rotary Club
Members of the St Ives Rotary Club say their 2020 Covid-safe Santa sleigh was a huge success.
Alan Ward, from the club, said: "When we started this year's Santa's sleigh we were not sure what to expect. Owing to the Covid-precautions that we had to take, we knew we would have to miss out an awful lot of the smaller roads that we have traditionally visited.
"With only four elves, and again with safety in mind, we also couldn't knock on doors. Would people still come out to see Santa, and be able to maintain social-distancing?
"Well the answer was a resounding yes, and we are hugely grateful to all our lovely locals who gave Santa and his elves such a warm welcome, both in St Ives and out in our neighbouring villages."
The club raised £4,788.50, and with gift-aid, it will be almost £6,000.
You may also want to watch:
"Every single penny of this generosity will be used by us over the coming months, to support many local charities and good causes and we shall tell everyone all about that on our Facebook page," explained Alan.
Most Read
- 1 Warnings after widespread flooding in Huntingdonshire
- 2 Tier 4 for Huntingdonshire on Boxing Day
- 3 Police warn drivers to stay at home as parts of the A14 are flooded
- 4 What can stay open and what has to close in Tier 4?
- 5 Emergency rest shelters being set up for victims of flooding
- 6 Deliberate fire in Ramsey involving two boats and a caravan
- 7 Couple build iconic Ely Cathedral out of 400,000 Lego bricks during lockdown
- 8 Keep updated with flood news on this live rolling story
- 9 Police investigation into Tilbrook man’s death
- 10 Singing St Neots dad puts Covid twist on classic Christmas song in latest parody