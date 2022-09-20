St Ives Rotary Club recently held a 'Meet & Greet' for Ukrainian guests now being hosted in and around St Ives. - Credit: St Ives Rotary Club

It was smiles all round at St Ives Rotary Club as they hosted a special 'Meet and Greet' evening for Ukrainian guests now being hosted in and around St Ives.

Rotary President Sally Heffer-Martin and Town Mayor Philip Pope warmly welcomed all the guests to the St Ives Corn Exchange in what was a great opportunity for Ukrainian's in the area to make some new friends.

A buffet was served throughout the evening.

Summing up the town's welcome, Mayor Philip Pope said: "You have left your homes but we hope we can create a warm and welcoming environment for you here in St. Ives until it is safe for you to return to your homeland.

"Thank you to you all for being here this evening, and on behalf of the people of St. Ives ….Slava Ukraini”

Special thanks was given to the HDC Ukrainian welfare staff, plus everyone else behind the scenes who helped to make the event a 'memorable' and 'joyous' occasion.