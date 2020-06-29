And as a special ‘thank you’ to the town’s NHS, care home and blue light workers for all their amazing efforts during lockdown, there will also be a 25 per cent discount off all meals during July.

General manager Neil Williams said it would be a momentous moment and that customers arriving at The Golden Lion would find an information notice setting out the nine-point safety procedure now in operation.

“These included social distancing measures, screens where necessary, single-use menus, a brand- new order and paying App, cashless payments and hand sanitising stations throughout the premises.”

While all staff will have their temperatures taken before starting work, The Golden Lion has also appointed a ‘Covid safe champion’ who would spend the entire day on sanitising and cleaning duties, regularly patrolling all public areas.

The hotel had also introduced a separate set of safety measures for guests staying overnight including a 10 high touch point cleaning protocol, online check in and pre-payment.

And should guests staying at The Golden Lion or any other hotel around the group happen to be NHS, care or blue light workers, then they would be entitled to a half price room only discount until the end of the month.