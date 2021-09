Published: 11:23 AM September 2, 2021

Martin Cooper the owner of The Refill Shop Ikigai in St Ives. - Credit: Martin Cooper

The Refill Shop, Ikigai in St Ives, is celebrating Organic September by sharing the benefits of choosing organic food and products over non-organic.

The small business stocks a vast range of organic products, from rice and pasta, and dried fruit and nuts to herbs, spices, baking goods and teas, in an attempt to make it easier for people to choose organic products in the quantities they need.

Martin Cooper, owner of The Refill Shop of Ikigai, said: "Organic produce and goods are not only healthier for us, they are healthier for the planet.

"There are lots of benefits to organic food - they are grown with less pesticides, which is good for wildlife and people and it means better soil that stores more carbon."

The aim of Organic September, supported by the Soil Association, is to raise awareness of just how organic farming helps:

Biodiversity and wildlife

Combat climate change

Create the highest standards of animal welfare

Reduced exposure to pesticides

Us eat food as it should be, and food we can trust

Martin said: "We try and stock organic where we can and around two thirds of our products are certified organic – even our aprons re made of organic cotton!

"We hope that by enabling people to buy the quantity they need rather than an amount defined by packaging, they can go for organic and do their bit for the planet, as well as reducing plastic waste."

For more information about going organic go to www.soilassociation.org