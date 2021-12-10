Seona Gunn Kelly is the owner of the St Ives Refill Shop - Credit: Archant

The St Ives Refill shop based on East Street in St Ives says it is important that people care for the environment and support local shops.

Seona Gunn Kelly is the owner of the shop and sells a range of products to help reduce plastic waste, such as washing up liquid, shampoos, shower gels and much more.

Seona said: “We opened in July 2020, so we have been open about 18 months now and it was coming out of lockdown.

“I am also a Chiropractor and am open Tuesday to Thursday and then the shop is open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

“The weekends are quite busy.

Seona expressed the importance of shopping locally and for the environment, she said: “Our prices are fair here, I know we can’t compete with some supermarkets in terms of price but when you go to local supermarket to buy your washing up liquid, you are continually buying more plastic over and over again.

“However if you came here you can come and fill up the same washing up bottle.

“Only between 10 and 15 percent that we put in our recycling actually gets recycled.

“So the idea of this shop is to try and keep as much plastic in circulation as possible.

“We can provide you a pretty washing up bottle for you to keep coming back to fill up.

“If people can support local shops and shop sustainably, it really is about sustainable living."

Seona explained that a piece of plastic can last up to 200 to 300 years to compose and when they break down they produce micro-plastics.

These micro-plastics get eaten by animals, as plastics break down it acts a bit like sand so it also gets eaten by the fish in the ocean.

Seona had some festive gifts which are also recyclable, such as the Christmas cards she sells.

They are made from seed paper and you can plant them when you have finished with them.

They can help to grow new flowers, plants and trees in the new spring season.

For more information and to visit their website go to: https://stivesrefillzerowaste.co.uk/