(From L to R): Colin Mitchell, Martin Cooper and Mark Wintle at the Refill Shop of Ikigai for the donation presentation in St Ives. - Credit: Martin Cooper

The Refill Shop of Ikigai in St Ives has raised £150 for SERV Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

The money was raised by the shop's generous customers' loyalty card donations and was collected over seven months.

Martin Cooper, the owner of the refill shop, said: "SERV are an amazing bunch of volunteers whose services we all may need one day, and this is our small way of saying thank you for all they do."

Since 2011 the volunteers of SERV Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, also known as the Bloodrunners, have been providing a free essential service to local NHS hospitals, Air Ambulance services, hospices, human donor milk banks and vulnerable patients by transporting blood, blood products, patient blood samples, medicines, medical equipment and donated human milk - 24 hours a day, every day.

Every donation made to SERV helps them continue to offer their free service and provides their volunteers with the necessary training and equipment to keep them safe.