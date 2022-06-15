Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

Refill Shop in St Ives donates £150 to SERV bloodrunners

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 10:10 AM June 15, 2022
(From L to R): Colin Mitchell, Martin Cooper and Mark Wintle at the Refill Shop of Ikigai in St Ives.

(From L to R): Colin Mitchell, Martin Cooper and Mark Wintle at the Refill Shop of Ikigai for the donation presentation in St Ives. - Credit: Martin Cooper

The Refill Shop of Ikigai in St Ives has raised £150 for SERV Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

The money was raised by the shop's generous customers' loyalty card donations and was collected over seven months.

Martin Cooper, the owner of the refill shop, said: "SERV are an amazing bunch of volunteers whose services we all may need one day, and this is our small way of saying thank you for all they do."

Since 2011 the volunteers of SERV Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, also known as the Bloodrunners, have been providing a free essential service to local NHS hospitals, Air Ambulance services, hospices, human donor milk banks and vulnerable patients by transporting blood, blood products, patient blood samples, medicines, medical equipment and donated human milk - 24 hours a day, every day.

Every donation made to SERV helps them continue to offer their free service and provides their volunteers with the necessary training and equipment to keep them safe.

Charity News
St Ives News

Don't Miss

A man in his 20s was stabbed at the Chesterton Recreation Ground, Cambridge (File picture)

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Man in his 20s taken to hospital after stabbing near Cambridge ring road

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Custody image of Kelsey Bugner

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Dealer attempted to sell drugs to police officer hours after release

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
The RSPCA has launched an investigation after a dead cat was found inside this black Berghaus rucksack

RSPCA

'Distressing' find as dead cat in weighted bag pulled from River Great Ouse

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Hamerton Zoo Park is opening a newly extended road train featuring several new dinosaurs.

Hamerton Zoo | Video

Hamerton Zoo Park invites visitors aboard its new roar-some Jurassic...

Alexander Gilham

person