‘When you’re at your lowest this song will tell your story’ - St Ives rapper Jay-D
A rapper from St Ives has released his new single about his struggles with mental health – already topping more than 20,000 plays on Spotify.
Jack Marriott, also known as Jay-D, released ‘Lost My Way’ in September.
The track, which tells of his struggles with anxiety and self-doubt, also caught the attention of BBC Radio Cambridgeshire and BBC Scotland.
It comes after his first single ‘Monster’ got thousands of plays on SoundCloud and gained support from Lupe Fiasco collaborator Bishop G in 2015.
Twenty-nine-year-old Jack said: “I wanted to make something so that when you feel at your lowest you can put it on and vibe to it as it tells your story.
“I have overcome a few struggles which seem more relevant now than they ever were.
“I struggle daily with anxiety and depression as well as being dyslexic, so the best way I can overcome the daily struggle of mental health is to put it all down on paper and express my emotions through my music.
“I feel a lot of people will be able to relate to the track especially with the current situation.”
To listen to Lost My Way visit: https://music.apple.com/gb/album/lost-my-way-single/1527484302