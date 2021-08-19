Published: 4:49 PM August 19, 2021

It’s business as usual for The Golden Lion pub in St Ives, despite a new family investor.

The Coaching Inn Group, which operates The Golden Lion in St Ives and seventeen other hotels and coaching inns in market towns have received significant investment from the RedCat pub company.

Despite this change, Group founder Kevin Charity said it was going to be very much business as usual in all its hotels that were now playing such an important role at the very heart of communities right across the country.

This year the group had jumped from 44 to 21 in the Best Companies top one hundred list of employers, he said.

Kevin said: We’ve become a very people focused business over the past four years, just constantly maintaining that culture, keeping on improving and looking at what we can do better and how we as a management team can serve our people – that's been the key and will go on being so.”

“Anyone joining us for a career in hospitality will continue to have the benefit of our pioneering in-house training and development schemes that allow progression from minor roles to General Manager.”