The family-run pub business Wells & Co, is set to take over the Oliver Cromwell pub in Wellington Street.

The pub dates back to the 18th century and underwent renovation some 12 years ago.

Peter Wells, commercial director at Wells & Co, said: "We are delighted to acquire this fantastic local pub and to be able to extend the business into this beautiful Cambridgeshire town.

"Our ambition is to become the best tenanted pub business in the UK, working with top operators to ensure the pubs in our estate have the support they need to reach their full potential.

"We've been running pubs for more than 140 years, so we're proud to say that we know what it takes to operate a successful business. Jayne and Jerry Schonfeldt [landlords] have worked hard to make the Oliver Cromwell one of the most renowned pubs in Cambridgeshire and so it is only fitting that we find a new team of dedicated individuals to continue their efforts.

"For us, a good pub is run by a team who know what they want but are willing to accept the support, advice and encouragement needed to achieve their goals. If you're looking to start your next venture in a pub with character, we can provide you with the necessary support, tailored to your requirements."

Wells & Co owns and operates 174 leased and tenanted pubs and 23 managed houses across its Pizza, Pots & Pints, Apostrophe and Wells & Co France brands.

The firm was founded by Charles Wells, a sailor, in 1875, in Bedford.

To find out more about the opportunities available with Wells & Co, which is based in Bedfordshire, contact the firms recruitment team on 01234 244 453 or visit the website at www.wellsandco.com.