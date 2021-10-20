Diners at St Ives pub help raise £8k for hospitality charity
- Credit: Golden Lion Hotel and Pub
Customers of a pub in St Ives have helped to raise £8,000 for a hospitality charity.
Diners of The Golden Lion pub in St Ives which is managed by The Coaching Inn Group, have raised £8,000 for Hospitality Action.
Hotel guests and diners have helped by making a sizeable donation to the industry charity by buying £2 portions of 'invisible chips'.
The ‘chips’ were added to the hotel’s menu and to that of 17 other hotels and inns in market towns across the country and diners were invited to purchase a charity portion.
That was a year ago and since then around four thousand invisible portions were ordered but never served and now Hospitality Action is receiving a cheque for £8,000.
You may also want to watch:
This national charity is there to offer help, advise and support when times get tough to anyone working in the wide- ranging hospitality sector from hotel personnel through to restaurants, pubs, bars, cafes, schools, hospitals or event venues.
Coaching In Group CEO Kevin Charity said he was delighted at the generous response from diners and that the Invisible Chips would remain a fixture on all menus for the foreseeable future.
Most Read
- 1 Shocks all round as police pull over 'white van man'
- 2 Father-of-five murdered due to 'drug deal dispute gone wrong'
- 3 Seven men jailed for stealing bikes worth £70k
- 4 Axe seized and two people charged for drink driving in St Ives
- 5 Man charged after knife found in St Neots police raid
- 6 WATCH: Flying Scotsman steams through Cambridgeshire Fens
- 7 G's to help save Christmas for poultry industry
- 8 'Trolley waits' hit high for trust that oversees Hinchingbrooke Hospital
- 9 Appeal to Transport Secretary over Huntingdon Rail Station plan
- 10 Inspirational teen's charity walk raises £500 to support ill children