News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Diners at St Ives pub help raise £8k for hospitality charity

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 12:27 PM October 20, 2021   
Golden Lion General Manager Designate, Dominic Bird,

Golden Lion General Manager Designate, Dominic Bird pictured with the menu which has the Invisible Chips icon in red on the bottom right- hand side. - Credit: Golden Lion Hotel and Pub

Customers of a pub in St Ives have helped to raise £8,000 for a hospitality charity.  

Diners of The Golden Lion pub in St Ives which is managed by The Coaching Inn Group, have raised £8,000 for Hospitality Action.  

Hotel guests and diners have helped by making a sizeable donation to the industry charity by buying £2 portions of 'invisible chips'.  

The ‘chips’ were added to the hotel’s menu and to that of 17 other hotels and inns in market towns across the country and diners were invited to purchase a charity portion. 

That was a year ago and since then around four thousand invisible portions were ordered but never served and now Hospitality Action is receiving a cheque for £8,000. 

You may also want to watch:

This national charity is there to offer help, advise and support when times get tough to anyone working in the wide- ranging hospitality sector from hotel personnel through to restaurants, pubs, bars, cafes, schools, hospitals or event venues. 

Coaching In Group CEO Kevin Charity said he was delighted at the generous response from diners and that the Invisible Chips would remain a fixture on all menus for the foreseeable future. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Shocks all round as police pull over 'white van man'
  2. 2 Father-of-five murdered due to 'drug deal dispute gone wrong'
  3. 3 Seven men jailed for stealing bikes worth £70k
  1. 4 Axe seized and two people charged for drink driving in St Ives
  2. 5 Man charged after knife found in St Neots police raid
  3. 6 WATCH: Flying Scotsman steams through Cambridgeshire Fens
  4. 7 G's to help save Christmas for poultry industry
  5. 8 'Trolley waits' hit high for trust that oversees Hinchingbrooke Hospital
  6. 9 Appeal to Transport Secretary over Huntingdon Rail Station plan
  7. 10 Inspirational teen's charity walk raises £500 to support ill children
Huntingdon News
St Ives News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Flies across County

Envar deny responsibility for county's fly invasion

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Maddie Durdant-Hollamby of Wimblington

Cambs Live

Parents 'can never forgive' actions for Maddie's murder

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Dennis George, of Gorefield, died in hospital following a crash on the A141 at March on September 24.

Cambs Live

'Loving, caring family man' dies in hospital weeks after A141 crash

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
David Speedie of Greymont Hill, Johannesburg, jailed for sexually abusing two girls 40 years ago in Peterborough.

Cambs Live

Man jailed for historic sexual abuse

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon