Customers of a pub in St Ives have helped to raise £8,000 for a hospitality charity.

Diners of The Golden Lion pub in St Ives which is managed by The Coaching Inn Group, have raised £8,000 for Hospitality Action.

Hotel guests and diners have helped by making a sizeable donation to the industry charity by buying £2 portions of 'invisible chips'.

The ‘chips’ were added to the hotel’s menu and to that of 17 other hotels and inns in market towns across the country and diners were invited to purchase a charity portion.

That was a year ago and since then around four thousand invisible portions were ordered but never served and now Hospitality Action is receiving a cheque for £8,000.

This national charity is there to offer help, advise and support when times get tough to anyone working in the wide- ranging hospitality sector from hotel personnel through to restaurants, pubs, bars, cafes, schools, hospitals or event venues.

Coaching In Group CEO Kevin Charity said he was delighted at the generous response from diners and that the Invisible Chips would remain a fixture on all menus for the foreseeable future.