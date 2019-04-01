The Haywain received the honour from members of the Campaign for Real Ale’s Huntingdonshire branch, and was up against Hartford’s King of the Belgians and the Cambridgeshire Hunter in St Neots.

The winners were announced at the Booze on the Ouse beer festival which was held at the Priory Centre, in St Neots, from March 14-17.

Branch chairman, Richard Harrison presented the award to landlord Steve Lowe on March 21.

CAMRA spokesman, Paul Moorhouse, said: “CAMRA gives these annual awards to draw attention to pubs that operate in ways that CAMRA would wish to encourage - such as providing well-presented ranges of real ales of varied styles, high quality draught ciders and perries, premises with atmosphere and style, good service and welcome, a good community focus and good value.”