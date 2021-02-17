Published: 9:00 AM February 17, 2021

Two volunteers Sam Pritchard Claire Durrant from the Grove Medical Practice in St Ives. - Credit: Joshua Maughan

Volunteers at the Primary Care Network (PCN) Vaccination Centre want to thank all those in the community who have helped them to run effectively.

The Primary Care Network comprises of the Grove Medical Practice, Moat House Surgery, Riverport Surgery, and The Spinney Surgery who have all been running a Covid-19 vaccination service for its patients.

They want to send thank the businesses which have shown kindness by baking cakes, dropping off food, and tea and coffee.

A spokesman for the Grove Medical Practice, in St Ives said support had included the medical team at RAF Wyton, Huntingdonshire District Council and Cambridgeshire County Council, Cambridgeshire police, Cambridgeshire Fire, and Rescue Service and many others in the district. Tesco, Waitrose and the Rheola Care Home baked cakes, donated food and dropped off refreshments.

“Thank you for your unwavering support and for the delicious food that has kept our staff and volunteers going, said the spokesman

“However, our biggest thank you goes to our volunteers, many of whom have returned day after day, smiling throughout.

“Without them, it would just not be possible to run this service.

“After our clinic on Friday, we were delighted to receive a generous donation of Chinese food from the Cherry Valley Restaurant, a St Ives favourite.

“We can’t thank them enough for making the days of our volunteers.”

This marked not only Chinese New Year, but also celebrated the vaccination centre’s meeting of the Government’s targets for vaccinating the most vulnerable cohorts, significantly ahead of the February 15 deadline.

A spokesman for the Grove Medical Practice in St Ives also said: “In addition, we would like to extend our thanks to our partner NHS organisations, without whom this would not have been possible: - the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG and their pharmacist support, NHSE, West Cambs Federation and the Community Nursing Team (CPFT).”

A volunteer who works for the PCN said: “It is one of the most rewarding environments I have ever worked in and, under Dr Jo Pritchard’s leadership everything just works. It’s amazing!”

“The food provided the perfect platform for a socially distanced volunteer and staff bonding session.”