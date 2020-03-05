The postmen from St Ives are raising money for 'Brain Tumours Charity' tomorrow (March 6) and Saturday (March 7).

The fundraising is inspired by Sophie Morris, who passed away on last June from brain cancer.

The mum of three children, who lived in St Ives, raised over £100,000 for charity and raised awareness and money to help others with the disease.

The postmen will be wearing bandanas on Friday and Saturday and will visit every address in in St.Ives, Needingworth, Holywell, Somersham, Bluntisham, Colne and Fenstanton.

You may also want to watch:

They are inviting all local residents to get involved and make a donation to boost this drive to help.

The team will be out in force and happy to collect on your behalf whilst on their deliveries.

Last year the postmen raised over £478 thanks to the kind generosity of the customers.

Colin Rich, a St Ives postmen said: "Posties will be out to support and continue the great fundraising inspired by Sophie Morris.

"Her fundraising has brought us all a little closer as town over the last few years as we have joined together to make a difference and make her efforts count.

"This is just one event going on throughout the day in St.Ives.

"We will be bandana clad on both Friday March 6 and Saturday March 7, come rain or shine as always, so feel free to stop us in our tracks. "Please could you share this information and let everyone know we are not only delivering but collecting too. Warm regards, Your Posties."