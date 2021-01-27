Published: 9:52 AM January 27, 2021

Huntingdonshire District Council has launched a competition for members of the public to submit names for a new park that is scheduled for completion in the coming months.

The park in St Ives, will be situated on land between One Leisure and the Great River Ouse. The district council wants local people to come up with a suitable name.

Executive councillor for operations and environment, Cllr Marge Beuttell, said: “We have been working hard to create a new park in St Ives as one of our manifesto pledges and it is great to see that we are close to fulfilling that promise.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to improve the offer of green spaces in our district which is something that we are committed to for the future.

Names for the park can be submitted by emailing your idea to: openspaces@huntingdonshire.gov.uk. The district council will then shortlist the best submissions and put them back to a public vote through its social media channels.