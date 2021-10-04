Published: 5:17 PM October 4, 2021

Meadow Lane Children’s Nursery in St Ives has won its third award. - Credit: Meadow Lane Children’s Nursery

A nursery in St Ives has become a third time winner in the the ‘Nursery World Award’ Finals.

Meadow Lane Children’s Nursery in St Ives was awarded the Health and Well-Being Award and the Eco-Friendly awards on Saturday September 24.

The awards were held at The Brewery in London and Jenny Oldham, Deputy Manager/Lead Educational Coordinator for Meadow Lane Children’s Nursery said the team were thrilled.

Meadow Lane Nursery was the Health and Well-Being Award Winner of the ‘Nursery World Award’ Finals. - Credit: Meadow Lane Nursery

Jenny said: “We are so proud and over the moon to have won two more awards after winning the Enabling Environments Award in February 2020.

“We value our environment so highly, it is a wonderful space that allows our children and staff to explore, experiment and be creative.

“We believe that these hands-on experiences in our farm, vegetable garden, atelier etc, allow children to become confident, happy learners, who will be inspired and encouraged to love and respect nature for years to come.

“We also encourage children's independence, risk taking and resilience through learning, in hand supporting children's general well-being.

“It has been a challenging year with the pandemic for all, children, staff and families included.

“As a management team we have tried to create a support system for everyone involved in our setting and we have been blown away with how well staff have coped with managing their own well-being during this time, supporting the children’s well-being as-well as supporting families in the setting too.”

Meadow Lane Nursery also won Eco-Friendly Early Years Award in the ‘Nursery World Award’ Finals. - Credit: Meadow Lane Nursery

Jenny said the team could not have managed without Sophia Covill who manages the nursery.

“Her dedication and enthusiasm into the setting is infectious she really is a very inspiring childcare manager and owner.

“I have never been a part of a business where the owner and manager has and shares so much passion about the approach and the natural way children learn.

"Sophia never has a negative mind and sees the positive in everything, always developing and making things so much easier for the staff, families and children in the setting.

"She is a very motivating lady and what’s on offer for the children in the setting is beyond incredible. This has 100 percent been passed down to the staff within the setting."