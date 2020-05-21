Letter from Cambridgeshire Police to Stepping Stones Nursery in St Ives PICTURE: Cambridgeshire Police Letter from Cambridgeshire Police to Stepping Stones Nursery in St Ives PICTURE: Cambridgeshire Police

Nursery children in St Ives have created a picture collage which is now on display at Royal Papworth Hospital.

Youngsters from the Stepping Stones day nursery created the artwork to pass on their appreciation to the police force.

They sent the collage to Cambridgeshire police who then presented it to the hospital so it could be displayed.

A spokesman for the police force said: “We love receiving your beautiful drawings from across the county.

“Thank you Stepping Stones Day Nursery for brightening up our day and everyone else’s.”

A letter was sent to Stepping Stones thanking them for the collage.

