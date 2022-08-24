Museum Assistant Richard Carter, beside the Fen Skating display, which will feature in Bargain Hunt on August 29 - Credit: Lesley Akeroyd

Fans of the lunchtime television programme Bargain Hunt can tune in on bank holiday Monday and see the Norris Museum in St Ives feature.

The episode will air at 12.15pm on August 29 on BBC One and will include Norris Museum assistant Richard Carter talking to presenter and antiques expert Eric Knowles about the Fen skating display.

The museum is famous for its large collection of objects and information relating to Fen skating.

Mr Carter said: "They came here and were particularly interested in Fen Skating, and so we were able to show an extensive collection of old skates starting with bone skates from the medieval period right the way up to modern racing skates."

"I was interviewed by Eric Knowles, and we spent a very interesting afternoon together. He was great, and we had a good laugh."

The episode was filmed back in January, and Mr Carter also spoke about the history and personalities of Fen skating.

Mr Carter detailed how for hundreds of years, people would use their ice skates in the hard winter to travel and participate in races or games.

For more information, visit: www.norrismuseum.org.uk



