Meadow Lane Children’s Nursery has been shortlisted for Nursery of the Year UK 2022 as part of the ‘Nursery World Awards 2022’.

The St Ives nursery is up for another award from the Nursery World Awards, winning three in previous years.

The farm-based nursery has won a range of awards from the awarding body, previously winning the Enabling Environments Award for their use of greenspace with their children, The Health and Wellbeing Award and the Eco-Friendly Early Years Award.

Meadow Lane has been shortlisted for a chance at earning the accolade and is up against four other nurseries for the award.

A representative for the nursery said: “We are over the moon to announce that Meadow Lane Children’s Nursery has been Shortlisted for another award as part of the ‘Nursery World Awards’.

“We are up for ‘Nursery of the Year UK 2022’ and up against 4 other settings, we show cased the nursery to Helen Moylett, an Early Years author, one of the Nursery World Award judges last week and we are super excited to attend the awards ceremony in London on Saturday 24th September to see who the winners are.”

Meadow Lane Children’s Nursery is a Reggio Emilia inspired setting, meaning that while the children are given some structure their own curiosity helps teachers figure out what they want to learn about and shape their early years of knowledge with.

“The ongoing wellbeing of our little Meadow Lane community has been at the forefront of our thoughts over the past year and we have gone above and beyond to create a happy, warm, calm environment for all.

“We value our environment so highly, it is a wonderful space that allows our children and staff to explore, experiment and be creative.

“We believe that these hands-on experiences in our farm, vegetable garden, atelier etc, allow children to become confident, happy learners, who will be inspired and encouraged to love and respect nature for years to come.

“We also encourage children's independence, risk taking and resilience through learning, in hand supporting children's general well-being.