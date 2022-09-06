Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Thrilling match played at Mayor's Charity Football Match

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 11:00 AM September 6, 2022
The former Needingworth Colts under 8's (Left) and 'Mayor's 11' (Right) at the Mayor's Charity Football Match

The former Needingworth Colts under 8's (Left) and 'Mayor's 11' (Right) at the Mayor's Charity Football Match - Credit: Hunts Post

A thrilling football game took place over the weekend during the St Ives Mayor's Charity Football Match in aid of the Mayor's charities.

St Ives Mayor Cllr Philip Pope gathered friends to join a 'Mayors 11' team to play against a former Needingworth Colts Under 8's side consisting of 18 and 19-year-olds.

Played at St Ivo Outdoor Centre, the colts side overturned a 4-1 deficit to comeback and win 6-5, putting on an entertaining show for around 50 spectators in the heat.

The game was an 11-a-side match consisting of two 30-minute halves.

The game was an 11-a-side match consisting of two 30-minute halves. - Credit: Hunts Post

Cllr Pope said: "It was really fun and a good atmosphere.

"It was very last minute, but we managed to pull it out of the bag last week.

"Everyone came back to the pub (Flood Tavern) afterwards, and we put food on for them all. It was just a really nice day to be honest.” 

The Colts won the fixture and were presented with a trophy sponsored free of charge by Terry's Hell Bar

The Colts, donning a red and white strip, won the fixture and were presented with a trophy sponsored free of charge by Terry's Hell Bar - Credit: Hunts Post

The colts manager, Nick Thompson, was keen to hold a reunion match for his former players and, with the help of Cllr Pope, organised the fixture.

The Mayor was "thrilled" with the £200 raised through a raffle and players' match fees and looks forward to another match next year.




