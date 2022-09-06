Thrilling match played at Mayor's Charity Football Match
- Credit: Hunts Post
A thrilling football game took place over the weekend during the St Ives Mayor's Charity Football Match in aid of the Mayor's charities.
St Ives Mayor Cllr Philip Pope gathered friends to join a 'Mayors 11' team to play against a former Needingworth Colts Under 8's side consisting of 18 and 19-year-olds.
Played at St Ivo Outdoor Centre, the colts side overturned a 4-1 deficit to comeback and win 6-5, putting on an entertaining show for around 50 spectators in the heat.
Cllr Pope said: "It was really fun and a good atmosphere.
"It was very last minute, but we managed to pull it out of the bag last week.
"Everyone came back to the pub (Flood Tavern) afterwards, and we put food on for them all. It was just a really nice day to be honest.”
The colts manager, Nick Thompson, was keen to hold a reunion match for his former players and, with the help of Cllr Pope, organised the fixture.
Most Read
- 1 Father assaulted baby son while mother failed to keep him safe
- 2 Village to lose former pub as business is no longer 'viable'
- 3 Find out what roads in Cambridgeshire are closed today
- 4 Victim of abuse and rape shares struggle for justice in new podcast
- 5 Petition launched against congestion charge proposals for Cambridge
- 6 Hunts MP congratulates Liz Truss on her victory in leadership contest
- 7 Meet the blind society team who have served Huntingdonshire for 100 years
- 8 The changes to the Highway Code that most people don't know
- 9 See our traffic and travel updates for Cambridgeshire this morning
- 10 Refill shop issues recycling plea over medicine blister packs
The Mayor was "thrilled" with the £200 raised through a raffle and players' match fees and looks forward to another match next year.