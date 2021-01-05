Mayor of St Ives buries 2020 time capsule

Published: 10:20 AM January 5, 2021

The Mayor of St Ives has buried the St Ives 2020-time capsule within the garden at the Norris Museum.

Councillor Jonathan Pallant, on New Year’s Eve December 31 at 2pm, buried the time capsule on his own due to Tier 4 Covid-19 restrictions.

The time capsule will now stay there until 2050, when it will be dug up again and it’s contents will be put on show.

Before burying the capsule, Councillor Pallant wanted to thank some people, he said: “A huge number of people got involved, this idea was something that really struck a chord with people, firstly I want to say thank you to the Mayoress, who has been a huge support to me.

“I also want to say a big thank you to Linda Scales, Civic Officer of St Ives Town Council, charities and the local primary schools, which sent in some fantastic material from the children.

You may also want to watch:

“We thought what a wonderful opportunity to capture the thoughts and feelings of people in St Ives and what it has been like to live through this quite extraordinary year.”