Pasco Hussain is named as the new mayor of St Ives

Debbie Davies

Published: 1:00 PM May 11, 2021   
Pasco Hussain is the new mayor of St Ives.

Pasco Hussain is the new mayor of St Ives. - Credit: SITC

Pasco Hussain has been elected as the new mayor for St Ives and Cllr Philip Pope is his deputy.

Cllr Hussain has plenty of issues to tackle during his term in office and plans to use time made available by his retirement as a businessman to take some of them on.

Cllr Hussain, who has been on the town council for three years, said: “I have been in the town for more than 50 years now and it is an honour and a privilege to be mayor.

“There are things like flooding which causes a real misery in the town that I would like to have a look at, the environment, roads and paths and our local businesses need a massive amount of help.”

Cllr Hussain’s family moved to St Ives from Bedford half a century go because of his father’s work. His first name is Abid but he is known to everyone as Pasco because his style as a cricketer reminded friends of former Australian player Len Pasoe. 



St Ives News

