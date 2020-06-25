John White, 64, was in a relationship with the victim, a woman in her fifties, for 11 years before it came to an end in October 2018.

In May last year, he harassed her on multiple occasions and began stalking her for the next three months.

A court heard that White bombarded the victim with messages asking to speak to her and for her to go to his house. On a number of occasions he followed her in St Ives town centre on his bike and shouted at her.

On each occasion the victim ignored him, but she continued to see him drive slowly past her house.

On July 27, she visited Morrisons, in St Ives, with her new partner. When they arrived they saw White’s car in the car park.

They parked on the other side of the car park, but when White recognised their vehicle, he moved his car so that it was parked directly behind them.

When the couple left to visit another supermarket, White followed then and stood directly behind them whilst queuing to pay at the till.

On August, the victim saw White standing in her back garden and although police arrived within minutes, White had left but was spotted by an officer on patrol. He refused to stop and during a brief chase he discarded a makeshift listening device made from a fishing rod.

He was arrested nearby at Warner’s Park on suspicion of stalking.

A search of White’s address, in Parkside, St Ives, revealed recording equipment and laptop files named after the victim.

During questioning, White claimed he only wanted to talk to the victim and find out the real reason they broke up.

He admitted stalking and was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years, at Cambridge Crown Court on June 22).

He was also handed an indefinite restraining order and is required to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

DC Jennifer Park said: “White harassed the victim continuously for months, understandably causing her a great deal of strain.

“He ignored the victim’s refusals to message or speak to him and stopped at no end to see her.

“I hope the sentencing gives the victim some measure of comfort and closure and shows our dedication to safeguarding victims and bringing offenders before the courts.”