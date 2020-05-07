Two others made off and have not been traced by police after the car was said to have driven on pavements and across green spaces.

Police said: “At about 4.15pm yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 6 May), a black Seat Leon failed to stop for officers in the Needingworth Road area of St Ives.

“An offence was suspected of the driver having no insurance. Witnesses report the vehicle driving on pavements and across green spaces.”

Police said: “A foot chase took place, one person was detained however two people are outstanding.”

A witness told The Hunts Post: “As I made my way around 1600hrs to the allotments on Hill Rise I encountered a speeding black car whose driver seemed to think he was in a rally.

“He had driven into a cul-de sac so he rapidly turned round and sped into Pettis Road. Suddenly three police vehicles appeared and someone pointed along Hill Rise eastwards.”

The witness said: “About 1815 on my way home I saw one police car in Pettis Road and then I noticed a recovery vehicle in the car park behind some terraced houses. On it was the car I had seen earlier.”

Officers, who released a picture of the black Seat Leon, Tweeted: “This vehicle failed to stop in St. Ives this afternoon. We are aware that the vehicle travelled across footpaths and green areas and would appreciate any dash cam or cctv footage.

“The driver can expect a knock on the door shortly.”

Incident number 307 of 6/5/20 351830/352003.