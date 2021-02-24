St Ives murder: man charged

Published: 10:22 AM February 24, 2021

Ernest Grusza, from St Ives, has been charged with murder and will appear virtually at Peterborough Magistrates Court today February 24. - Credit: Archant

Detectives investigating the death of a woman in St Ives have charged a man.

Police were called at 7.30am on Monday February 22 with reports of a sudden death at an address in Norris Road, St Ives.

Ernest Grusza, 40, of Norris Road, St Ives, has been charged with murder.

He remains in custody to appear virtually at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning February 24.

Police are unable to name the victim at this time.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or via web-chat quoting incident 47 of 22 February. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.



