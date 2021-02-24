News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

St Ives murder: man charged

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 10:22 AM February 24, 2021   
Ernest Grusza, from St Ives, has been charged with murder and will appear virtually at Peterborough Magistrates Court today February 24. 

Ernest Grusza, from St Ives, has been charged with murder and will appear virtually at Peterborough Magistrates Court today February 24. - Credit: Archant

Detectives investigating the death of a woman in St Ives have charged a man.

Police were called at 7.30am on Monday February 22 with reports of a sudden death at an address in Norris Road, St Ives.

Ernest Grusza, 40, of Norris Road, St Ives, has been charged with murder.

He remains in custody to appear virtually at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning February 24.

Police are unable to name the victim at this time. 

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or via web-chat quoting incident 47 of 22 February. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.


You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

New Huntingdon Fire Station

First look at new Huntingdon Fire Station that boasts ‘major upgrade’...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Flytippers dump mound of rubbish on B1046

Hunt is on for flytippers who dumped this huge pile of rubbish on B1046

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Three men in lorry rescued at Brampton Hut.

Men who were 'suffocating' inside lorry rescued at Brampton Hut

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
The old Huntingdon County Gaol was in use from 1768-1892.

Read about the history of the old county gaol in Huntingdon

Karl Brockett

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus