London Road has reopened after lorry fire



Alexandra Collett

Published: 4:44 PM December 4, 2020    Updated: 5:29 PM December 8, 2020
Debri from lorry which caught fire last night PICTURE: Archant

London Road has reopened after a lorry fire happened on Tuesday night, December 1.

Resurfacing work along London Road, St Ives, has now been completed ahead of the weekend and the road has re-opened.

Cambridgeshire County Council released a statement and said: “Our highways team were on site early this morning and have finished resurfacing the road and it re-opened at about 2.30pm today (December 4).

“Due to the weather, the road markings cannot be added yet and the crews will return in the next few weeks to complete this work and carry out repairs to the footpath and traffic lights.”

Councillor Ian Bates, local member for The Hemingford’s and Fenstanton at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “Having visited the site this morning I’d like to say thank you to our highways team and partners for carrying out the work so the road could reopen so quickly. “I’d also like to thank local residents for their patience whilst this was ongoing and diversions were in place.”

You may also want to watch:

