Linda Croucher and Hattie Grimwade of St Ives in Bloom and Julian Limentani of Holt Island, with their awards - Credit: Hattie Grimwade

St Ives has won a gold award from the Anglia in Bloom campaign thanks to the efforts of representatives behind the St Ives in Bloom group.

Additionally, Holt island and the Nature Reserve in St Ives received two gold certificates and the special award of Best Conservation/Biodiversity project in the Anglia region.

Anglia in Bloom encourages groups to take pride in their area and judges towns on their community efforts to enhance the environment through horticultural activity.

The secretary of St Ives in Bloom, Hattie Grimwade, added: "A great day out was had by all when representatives of all the towns who entered this year’s Anglia in Bloom competition gathered at Orsett Hall in Essex to hear the results."

Representatives of St Ives in Bloom received their awards from Orsett Hall on September 7.

A St Ives in Bloom group member said that the judges had "enjoyed their day and the community spirit" when they visited on July 14.

The judges added that the area was "thriving" as they were shown to see projects at Kings Hedges, Ramsey Road cemetery and Station Road.



