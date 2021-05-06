Video

Published: 2:04 PM May 6, 2021

Slepe Hall Hotel, in St Ives, has been taken over by new owners and will reopen on May 19.

Justine Mackenzie and partner Rodger are behind the venture - the couple also run The Windmill pub in Somersham.

The hotel, which dates back to the 1850s, has 16 en-suite bedrooms, a bar, lounge area, a-la-carte restaurant, function rooms, a terrace and garden.

Justine says she has already taken bookings for the restaurant and while the project has been exciting, she admits she often felt apprehensive during the renovation work.

“To be honest I was really nervous, because it is not like running a small gastro pub, we are now running a 16-bedroom boutique hotel, with conferencing and banqueting and rooms.

“It was a bit nerve racking, but I think it will all go really well."

Justine explained that there will be small changes to the décor inside the venue, she said: “We have started some refurbishments within the rooms and we are using some lovely fabrics, cushions and throws.

“We have started painting and work on the bar area and we have new furniture arriving for the library.”

Justine said the menu will be similar to the food choices at the Windmill, but there will be a new menu.

Chief operations manager for the hotel is, Maria-Mouise-Fisul and she said: “We are planning to hold weddings here at this venue, in line with the Government guidelines.

“We have a big garden, where we can also serve afternoon teas, lunches on a Saturday and Sunday.

“We already have seven bookings for weddings here, two with which will be on the same day.”

Justine’s aim is to welcome the existing cliental back to the hotel, as well as building up the number of new clients.

She wanted to learn more about the existing cliental and asked people to share their favourite memories of Slepe Hall.

Justine said: “One guy said that he had worked as a junior chef here from 1969 to 1974 and another person said they got married here 36 years ago, so we learnt that lots of people had some kind of story to tell about Slepe Hall.”