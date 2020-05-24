Manager James Seamark set up a donation point at the store after visiting about a year ago.

He went shopping with Carol from the foodbank and Mark from St Mary’s Church to replenish stocks for those in need.

James said: “The customers have been so generous and I’ve even spoken to people who donated items as they had used the foodbank before.

“Even during these difficult times people have dug deep any donated items which is amazing especially given the extra demand the foodbank has been experiencing.

“It was great to meet up with Carole and Mark and they gave me great insight into the current situation and the items they’re struggling for.

“They’re doing a brilliant job and the community is so lucky to have such caring individuals.”