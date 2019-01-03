Firefighters were called to Envar Composting in Somersham to reports of a fire at the site.

They are currently working with onsite staff to tackle the blaze.

A road closure was put in place yesterday, but the road has been re-opened and the fire service is warning drivers to be cautious when driving.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are aware of a fire at Envar Composting near St Ives. We have been liaising with the onsite staff, who are tackling the fire, over the last few days. Fire crews have been making regular inspections of the site providing support.

“Please drive carefully around the area as the road is being affected by smoke. A road closure was put in place yesterday but it has now been reopened.”