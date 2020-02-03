Poem that seemed to predict St Ives man’s death is being released as a song (Video)

Paul Fisher, 50, a keen musician from St Ives, first wrote the song Destination Unsure Road as a poem to his wife Jane, also 50, but months later was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer - reflected in the words which include: "It's a one way ticket, come along for the ride."

Now the lyrics have been set to music and the song is about to be released for download from the major music platforms with all the proceeds going to support Macmillan Cancer Care.

In addition to funds from the song, the Fisher family and friends will be involved in fundraising events for Macmillan because of its "invaluable" support since Paul's diagnosis with glioblastoma multiforme.

In July, Team Fish will be taking part in the Macmillan Mighty Hike, a marathon-length trek along the River Thames.

Jane said her husband had always enjoyed making music but did not write songs.

"Early in 2019 he wrote a poem which he sent me - we had been together for 25 years and he had never done anything like that before - it was all about being on a rocky road with a one way ticket," she said.

"I didn't really think anything more of it and then in August he didn't feel very well at work and I picked him up. He had a seizure in the car and at Addenbrooke's a scan showed he had a brain tumour."

Jane said two tumours were removed during surgery and that her husband had subsequently been undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments for his condition which is recognised as the most aggressive form of brain cancer.

"It was when he was recovering that he asked about the poem because of what had happened to him and our really close friends Chris Newman and Stella Hensley put music to it."

Now they hope the song will take off to raise money for Macmillan.

Jane, who works in finance, said: ""The song is being released in aid of The Thames Path Mighty Hike and 100 per cent of the proceeds will be going to Macmillan Cancer Support.

The couple have two sons, Tom, 20, and Sam, 17.

Jane said Paul, who had an engines business, was "really, really positive" despite his prognosis.

"He is just living every day and enjoying life," she said.

A music event at the Rose and Crown, Somersham, will take place on April 4, including son Sam who will be playing drums with Caitlyn P.

There is a fundraising page at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/teamfish2020 and Destination Unfound Road can be found at www.youtu.be/R3FWEx338Ec.