Director of Hotel apologises for use of language on sign

Alexandra Collett

Published: 1:19 PM August 27, 2021    Updated: 2:26 PM August 27, 2021
The Director of the Dolphin Hotel has apologised for his use of words on a sign he left for the public.

The director of the Dolphin Hotel Cambridge has apologised for his choice of words used on a sign addressing prices of drinks and staff shortages. 

Ravi Gupta, director of The Dolphin Hotel, in St Ives, wanted to explain that the sign may have come across to customers as ‘arrogant and pompous' but that was not his intention. 

The sign read: “We are short on staff and they are doing their best.  

“You may have to wait and prices are posted, if you can’t wait or afford to drink here, don’t go on social media to complain.. Go elsewhere.” 

The sign that was left outside the Dolphin Hotel Cambridge. 

Mr Gupta said: “The sign was said not in the way it was intended to be. 

“There was one part of the sign where it said –if you can't afford to drink here and go elsewhere. 

“The sign should have said our prices are posted, in line with the community, so if you don’t like the prices, you can go elsewhere.  

“It was kind of pompous and arrogant the way it came out, so that part I do regret.  

“It should have said if you don’t like the prices go elsewhere.” 

Ravi explained that the prices of his beer are cheap and that it is £5 for a beer pint and £3 per pint of coke.

He said that he was fed up with people asking his staff if they can get a discount on their drinks and complaining that they are too expensive. 

Ravi said: “People go on social media and complain about these prices being too expensive and at the end of the day we are a hotel and we are still charging local pub prices.  

“We do want to keep the local population coming in, if you went to another hotel, prices of the drinks would be 50 per cent more expensive."

Ravi wants to stress that they have faced staff shortages recently and that this has been difficult.  

The Dolphin Hotel Cambridge also are hoping to house Afghan Refugees as they enter the UK in the next couple of weeks. 

They also provided rooms for the homeless during the Covid-19 pandemic.  

