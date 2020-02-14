Results for the St Ives East ward By-Election held on February 13 were announced at 10:46pm at Burleigh Hill Community Centre. The total turnout for the By-Election was 23.6%.

Candidate Adam Roberts scored 558 votes, independent candidate Philip Pope polled in at 492, followed by Liberal Democrat Colin Saunderson polling at 109 votes and then followed closely by Labour candidate Barry O'Sullivan who got 103 votes.

The by-election came after the Conservative Jason Ablewhite resigned from his post as Cambridgeshire's police commissioner on November 11, and stood down from the district council on November 22.

Mr Ablewhite, who was elected to the post of commissioner in May 2016, has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) by the chief executive of the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner. He resigned from his post, triggering a by-election for the ward.