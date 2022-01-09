Cllr Hussain is pictured with guests at the 25th anniversary event in St Ives. - Credit: HUNTS POST

A day centre in St Ives has celebrated a huge milestone.

The St Ives Day Centre marked its 25-year anniversary with a celebration event and invited guests to join them for some drinks and cake.

The event was held at Copley House, on Ramsey Road, in December. The mayor of St Ives, Cllr Pascoe Hussain, attended the celebrations and he was joined by Ian Langworthy who was chairman of the trustees when the building opened and is still involved today.

Members celebrated with drinks and cake and raised a toast to the centre’s future.

St Ives Day Centre is open from Monday to Friday and is a friendly group for anyone in St Ives and the surrounding villages who wants to spend the day in good company in a safe environment.

The centre says it can offer "a much needed break for families and new members are always welcome.

INFO: Contact the club on: 01480 463444.