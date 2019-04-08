The pair are scheduled appear in the 13th episode of the series (April 17) which started on BBC 1 at 2.15pm at the beginning of this month and is produced by independent company Hungry Gap Productions.

Julie, aged 52, from St Ives, said: “We like watching TV shows to do with antiques. This new show has both and so we thought it sounded fun. We just love watching antique shows. It was enjoyable however we found the quiz really tough.”

Curiosity is a competitive format which puts contestants’ knowledge of antiques and collectables to the test. In each episode two teams of two will move from room to room, using their skills, expertise and intuition to take on different tasks and challenges – all against the clock.

The initial idea for Curiosity was dreamed up by Paul Martin and his wife Charlotte.

Paul said: “This show is the culmination of an idea Charlotte and I came up with at home at our kitchen table. To see it come to life and to work alongside contestants with a role love of social history and all things vintage has been a real privilege.”

The show has been created and produced by independent company Hungry Gap Productions, and is set in a series of distinctive rooms including The Den of Antiquity and So Last Century and combines vintage and social history in an entertaining way.

Pete Lawrence, founder of Hungry Gap Productions said: “It’s a fun show and it feels like anything can happen. Our teams are tasked with finding fakes, spotting links between objects and discovering the fascinating stories behind the kind of trinkets and treasures that cram collectable emporiums and second-hand shops throughout the land.

“Paul is a fountain of knowledge and he brings the stories of the objects to life explaining their provenance and unique attributes.”

Curiosity airs at 2.15pm on BBC One and the first series runs until April 19.

How did Julie and Kevin get on…?

“You’ll have to watch the show to find out!” Paul said.