The seventh Pinpoint Conference was held at the Burgess Hall on Friday.

Every year the ebent gives families the opportunity to access the information and support they need for their children, as well as the chance to give valuable feedback to Cambridgeshire County Council, health representatives, social care and other service providers.

Pinpoint chief executive, Sarah Conboy said: “Those of us who have children with special needs and disabilities will tell you how hard it is to get all the information you need to help your child. This conference is vital in helping parents support their children.”

The mayor of St Ives, Councillor Tim Drye said: “It was an honour to be able host families from across Cambridgeshire in St Ives and to know that they will be going home knowing how to get help and support for their children.”

For more information visit: www.pinpoint-cambs.org.uk.