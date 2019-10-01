The parochial church council (PCC) is preparing to sell the church hall in Ramsey Road and will use the proceeds, matched with additional fundraising, to make changes to the church's interior.

Father Mark Amey, vicar at All Saints, based in Church Street, said: "Sadly, the church hall and adjoining cottage are now in a poor state of repair and would need considerable investment to bring them up to the standards required of commercial premises today.

"The amount of capital needed would be impossible to justify financially, even if we had the funds to invest. The PCC, faced with the prospect of fundraising for the hall or for the church, has decided that investment in the 15th century building is the greater priority.

"Making a few changes could improve access for all and make the space suitable for wider community use. In fact, all activities currently taking place in the hall could be provided for within the church building with potential for many others to develop besides.

"People should not be alarmed by the thought of all these changes. Being a Grade 1 listed building does not mean that we can do what we like. The various heritage agencies and societies will all be our partners in this and will ensure that the essential character and nature of the building remains."

Churchwarden, Martin Collier, added: "We want to hear the views of local people because we want to ensure that any changes are made carefully and sensitively. We wish to preserve the beauty and heritage of the space, whilst providing a few simple additions such as toilet facilities or improved storage for our foodbank that could make an important difference to how the church is used by everyone in the community."

Surveys are being distributed in community spaces and are available in the church. The survey can also be accessed online at the link https://surveyhero.com/c/c51cc25a and will be open until December 14.