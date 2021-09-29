Published: 5:42 PM September 29, 2021

Lizzie Driver, Susan Smith and Sally Archer at the Shine at Night Walk. - Credit: RHEOLA

A trio of staff from a St Ives care home took part in a charity walk and raised more than £700.

On September 25, Rheola Care Home manager, Lizzie Driver, deputy manager Susan Smith and Team Leader Sally Archer participated in the Shine at Night Walk in London in aid of Cancer Research UK.

All three said the charity was one close to their hearts as family members had been lost to cancer. They managed to raise £750.

"The got all togged up in black leggings, a blue Cancer Research T-Shirt with Shine Night Walk printed on it, and purple tutus and they certainly looked the part," said Pearl Ewing from the Excel Care company that runs the home.

"They may have received a few stares from people when they jumped on to the train to take them to London, but when the people saw the T-Shirt their smiles showed the admiration for them."

Lizzie said: “The support was amazing from London, even a taxi driver stopped in the road to pass over some sponsor money.

"Everyone was tired after the event, but it was so rewarding for all those who took part, which helped lift the aches and pains away."



