Published: 11:00 AM January 21, 2021

A St Ives care home resident has celebrated her 100th birthday and revealed her secret to living a long and happy life.

Olive Turpie, from Care UK’s Field Lodge, on London Road, marked the impressive milestone on January 7, and was joined by residents and staff.

She enjoyed her special day with a slice of birthday cake and gifts and a card from the Queen.

Olive was also surprised with a series of special video messages from friends and family, which was showcased in the home’s cinema.

Attributing her many happy years to a ‘good marriage, good friends and family, and working hard’, Olive said: “I am thrilled to have celebrated my 100th birthday, and to be surrounded by so many people that love and care about me really was fantastic.

“I couldn’t believe the video my family made for me, filled with birthday wishes from everyone I love. To see everyone up on the big screen was a real surprise – I don’t know how everyone at Field Lodge managed set up the screening and keep it a secret from me so well”

Linda Martinez, home manager at Field Lodge, said: “Everyone had a wonderful time celebrating Olive’s birthday, and she was particularly pleased to receive her official card from the Queen.

“Here at Field Lodge, we always strive to make an occasion of birthdays, and Olive’s 100th was no different. From decorating her bedroom to organising a very special cinema screening, we certainly marked the occasion in style!”

Olive, who was born in 1921, grew up in Eastham before moving to London. Her first job was in a hospital, before she trained to become a shorthand typist. She met her beloved husband David, at Victor Sylvester Dancing School, when he first approached her for a dance. Marrying in 1940, the couple went on to have a daughter, Penny, and Olive now has two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, who she is very proud of.

