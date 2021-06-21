News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Care home residents celebrated trooping of the colour

Debbie Davies

Published: 12:57 PM June 21, 2021   
Residents at the Field Lodge Care Home celebrated the trooping of the colour.

Residents at a care home in St Ives hosted a royal celebration to mark the Queen's official 95th birthday and trooping of the colour.

Staff supported residents at Field Lodge, on London Road, to make crowns and enjoy a royal-themed afternoon tea.

Linda Martinez, home manager at Field Lodge, said: “We had a wonderful time celebrating the Queen’s 95th birthday. 

"We have many residents who have grown up following the royal family, and enjoy reminiscing about their favourite milestones throughout the years.

"Whether it's the coronation, jubilees, or even birthdays, many of these occasions are linked to joyous and happy memories for residents, which they love sharing with one another.

Residents a Field Lodge have fond memories of Royal occasions.

“It was a fantastic afternoon, and we are already looking forward to planning activities for next year’s platinum jubilee.”

The Queen was born at 2.40am on April 21, 1926 at 17 Bruton Street in Mayfair, London. She enjoys a second official occasion in June. 

