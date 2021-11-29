Left to Right: Charlie Abbott Co-Owner of the Ivo Brewery, Matt Kelly the Owner of the Filling Station, Will Brown the Manager from the Black Robin Coffee shop and Ben Harradine the Assistant Manager of the Filling Station. - Credit: Matt Kelly

Two breweries and a coffee supplier have joined forces to create a Christmas beer.

The Filling Station based in St Ives, the Ivo Brewery based in Somersham and the Black Robin Coffee based in St Ives have created the new recipe.

Matt Kelly, the owner of the Filling Station described how they came up with the new drink.

The three local businesses have joined forces to create the beer. - Credit: Matt Kelly

Matt said: “Myself and Ben who is the assistant manager went up and had a brew day at the Ivo Brewery.

“We brewed with them for the morning.

“So we had roasted brazil nuts and we added the coffee from Black Robin Coffee and we created this kind of Christmasy coffee porter at their brewery one morning a couple of months ago.”

The Christmas beer will go on sale on December 1 and there will be tasters to try.

The Filling Station also want to encourage people to shop locally this Christmas instead of purchasing from supermarkets.

Matt said: “Where we are based all the independent shops support one another, so you have Rios and Erics, and we all push customers to each other.

“It is great, we have a good hub up here."

“If you want something really different, we have got some really exciting beers that you won’t see in supermarkets.

“They are also great for Christmas presents as well."