News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Local businesses join forces to create a Christmas Beer

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 5:31 PM November 29, 2021
Charlie Abbott from the Ivo Brewery, Matt Kelly from the Filling Station, Will from the Coffee shop and Ben Harradine. 

Left to Right: Charlie Abbott Co-Owner of the Ivo Brewery, Matt Kelly the Owner of the Filling Station, Will Brown the Manager from the Black Robin Coffee shop and Ben Harradine the Assistant Manager of the Filling Station. - Credit: Matt Kelly

Two breweries and a coffee supplier have joined forces to create a Christmas beer.  

The Filling Station based in St Ives, the Ivo Brewery based in Somersham and the Black Robin Coffee based in St Ives have created the new recipe.  

Matt Kelly, the owner of the Filling Station described how they came up with the new drink. 

The three local businesses have joined forces to create the beer.

The three local businesses have joined forces to create the beer. - Credit: Matt Kelly

Matt said: “Myself and Ben who is the assistant manager went up and had a brew day at the Ivo Brewery. 

“We brewed with them for the morning.  

“So we had roasted brazil nuts and we added the coffee from Black Robin Coffee and we created this kind of Christmasy coffee porter at their brewery one morning a couple of months ago.”  

The Christmas beer will go on sale on December 1 and there will be tasters to try. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes for Godmanchester mum Lisa Leader who passed away on Friday
  2. 2 Young man dies on B645 near St Neots following a head-on crash
  3. 3 Businesswoman who launched popular St Ives shop has died
  1. 4 'White van man' crashes into rail bridge
  2. 5 The Real Pie Company has opened in Huntingdon
  3. 6 Pedestrian killed crossing road
  4. 7 Auditor who fell ill on eve of farmgate report not returning to council 
  5. 8 Drugs uncovered in Huntingdon home
  6. 9 Michaela’s horrific ordeal: ‘My partner threatened to slit my throat and bury me alive’ 
  7. 10 Drug Dealer from Huntingdon has been sentenced

The Filling Station also want to encourage people to shop locally this Christmas instead of purchasing from supermarkets. 

Matt said: “Where we are based all the independent shops support one another, so you have Rios and Erics, and we all push customers to each other. 

“It is great, we have a good hub up here."

“If you want something really different, we have got some really exciting beers that you won’t see in supermarkets.

“They are also great for Christmas presents as well."

Shop Local
Christmas
St Ives News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

London Luton Airport and NATS have confirmed that the flight path will go ahead in February 2022.

London Luton Airport and NATS will go ahead with Huntingdonshire flight...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
St Ives cocaine dealer Mohammed Islam has been jailed for two and a half years.

St Ives cocaine dealer is jailed

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Mayor of St Neots Stephen Ferguson in the Market Square.

Vital improvements for St Neots town centre move a step closer

Julian Makey

person
The five men and one woman issued with banning orders and tough anti begging orders. 

Cambs Live

Two year ban on begging for these six

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon