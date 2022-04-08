St Ives has been recognised in the Sunday Times: Best Places to Live list. - Credit: Colin Smith

Fully deserving of its' recognition, St Ives has been named in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2022.

St Ives was a finalist in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live East of England category.

Despite losing the crown to Norwich, St Ives has been recognised in the distinguished list for the first time.

Other finalists for the East included: Boxford, Great Massingham, Leigh-on-Sea, Saffron Walden and Woodbridge.

Judges loved St Ives for it's charm and being a stones throw away from the hustle and bustle of Cambridge.

Helen Davies, Sunday Times Property Editor said: "Unlike its Cornish namesake, this market town 15 miles from Cambridge is all the lovelier for being off the tourist trail.

"This St Ives has delightful period architecture from medieval to Victorian, some good pubs and restaurants and a relaxed riverside vibe. "



Judges loved St Ives for its charm and nature. - Credit: Colin Smith



We can't help but agree that St Ives is more than just a commuter town to Cambridge, but a charming market town with a close community feel.

Resident, Ian Jackson is a real advocate for all things St Ives and proud to see St Ives get the recognition it deserves.

He said: "It is a happening place! St Ives is an historic market town with a riverport heritage beautifully situated on a scenic river with a vibrant community supported by many enthusiastic volunteer groups that ensure it is a special place to live.



St Ives bridge on the River Great Ouse at night time is a sight to be seen. - Credit: Adrian Perkins

"Entertainment and especially live music includes a now legendary Jazz & Blues Festival plus a community cinema.

"There's a fantastic range of places to eat, a museum and an award-winning nature reserve all contribute to the St Ives experience.

"Our natural surroundings are simply stunning.

"The Old Riverport St Ives is seen as having a well-defined sense of place, a place that many people can relate to and want to visit and live in."





House prices in the market town of St Ives are at an average of £303,000. - Credit: Colin Smith

With the average house price at £303,000, St Ives has grown to be a well-sought after area to prospective buyers.