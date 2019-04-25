Elio Videtta, owner of El's Barbershop in St Ives, is appealing for donations for Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and South Lincolnshire MIND (CPSL Mind), after his friend and former client, Carl Malick, took his own life.

The barber shop, located in Cromwell Mews, was visited regularly by Carl, who died on April, 2018, aged 28.

Elio wants to raise £500 for the charity, which is working to eliminate the stigma around mental health by providing counselling and therapy free.

Elio said: “Upon hearing the news, I was absolutely gutted - no words can portray how I felt. I had only seen him a couple weeks before for a quick trim and chat. I knew shortly after meeting up with his cousin, Ash, for a pint that I wanted to do something to raise awareness and money in Carl's honour.”

Elio added: “Carl was a brilliant man, who had such as positive impact on so many people, including myself. I cannot describe what it means to me to raise money in his honour.

“Every week in the UK, 84 men take their own lives. Devastatingly, on Sunday, April 15, 2018, Carl Malik was one of these 84 men. For Carl, a haircut meant so much, it was important to keep looking sharp and smart, and in some cases this meant he was back to see me only two weeks after his last appointment, just so he could look his best for a certain occasion.

“Although some people knew he was having a tough time, no-one expected that he wouldn't be here anymore.”

The head shave will take place on May 18, with the shop closing for an hour to allow Elio to complete the task.

The hair that is cut off will be donated to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides wigs children and young people, up to 24 years, who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

To sponsor Elio visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Elio-Videtta.