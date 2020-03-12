The facility, called the nest, has been built in the school playground and allows children to enjoy reading at break times with their classmates.

It has been furnished with fairy lights, rugs, cushions, throws and some new books.

The school has said it wants to thank its PTA group, Friends of St Helens (FoSH), who donated money from fundraising including a Party in the Park event, which is taking place again this year on July 4.

'In addition, it would not have been constructed without a parent, Kris Gibbs of K Gibbs Construction Limited who volunteered and built it for us for free,' said headteacher Julia Walker.

Author and Illustrator Gillian McClure opened the nest just before World Book Day and enjoyed some reading workshops with pupils.

She said she was delighted with the school's new library and the children's enthusiasm for reading and she nominated the school for the CWIG Reading for Pleasure Award which the school won.