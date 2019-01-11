Ofsted officials said pupils at Spring Common Academy in Huntingdon had shown exceptional behaviour, calling it ‘praiseworthy’.

In the inspection carried out by Ofsted’s Stefanie Lipinski-Barltrop late last year, staff were praised for their investment in training and professional development. She said: “The investment in staff training and professional development pays dividend. Many of the team have achieved promotional posts. Well-considered succession planning ensures that any staff transitions are seamless. The school does not shy away from insisting upon the highest quality staff in the workplace.”

Members of staff were also praised for ensuring that pupils receive the highest standard of education.

Ms Lipinski-Barltrop said: “Staff share high aspirations for pupils and have created a welcoming environment where pupils can flourish both academically and in their personal development. Relationships between staff and pupils are exceptionally positive.” The report also states that because of the good work of staff, pupils enjoy being at Spring Common.

It says: “Pupils enjoy school. Their behaviour around the school is praiseworthy. They are polite to visitors, respectful to staff and to each other. Staff understand that behaviour is a form of communication. Any concerns about behaviour are dealt with promptly.

“Parents are highly positive of the school. 100 per cent of parents and carers who responded to Parent View, the Ofsted online questionnaire, would recommend the school. They unanimously agree that their children are safe and staff take good care of them.”

The report also highlighted that the area identified for improvement at the last inspection, the school website, had been addressed.

The report says: “[The website] can now be used effectively and extensively by parents, pupils and other visitors to find out information about the school and its activities.”