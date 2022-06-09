Chairman of the Huntingdonshire Community Group Cllr Patrick Kadewere, with the donated sports equipment. - Credit: Huntingdonshire Community Group

The Huntingdonshire Community Group (HCG) have purchased and donated an abundance of sporting equipment to refugees in the district alongside their partner charity, Light House and Community Group CIO.

Since the Afghan refugee resettlement programme last year, both groups have been working alongside local councils and partner agencies to support refugees being looked after within the district.

Generous funding awarded from the Co-Op in St Ives enabled the sports equipment to be purchased and donated to a cohort of 76 young men.

HCG and Light House Community Group CIO spokesperson Cllr Patrick Kadewere said: “Myself and my colleague Kimberly Lavery formed the Huntingdonshire Asylum & Refugee Taskforce (H.A.R.T) in partnership with Huntingdonshire District Council and are currently supporting a large cohort within the district.

"We have so far purchased football goals, footballs and team bibs for them which were delivered this week to the housing support officers looking after them.

"Sports are a great way to provide exercise and fitness, mental well-being, camaraderie and team spirit.”

The group has also organised future art therapy sessions for the refugees.