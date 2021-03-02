News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
St Neots primary school receives recognition for PE provision

Debbie Davies

Published: 4:00 PM March 2, 2021    Updated: 5:25 PM March 2, 2021
Staff and pupils at Crosshall Infant School, in St Neots, with the new accreditation.

Staff and pupils at Crosshall Infant School, in St Neots, with the new accreditation.

Staff and pupils at Crosshall Infant School, in St Neots, are celebrating after learning their Quality Mark for Physical Education, School Sport and Physical Activity is being renewed.

In a report to the school, the inspectors said: "This is a good school that places active learning at its heart."

The inspector said provision for physical activity and sport was "developing well" and there were "increase in opportunities available" and "pupils are enjoying and making steady progress in all aspects of PESSPA and specifically in the key areas of learning, such as gymnastics, dance, and games.

The school's PE leaders Dani Ferrara and Amy Thomas have worked with staff and pupils to ensure the continuation of the school award.

In a joint statement, they said: “The quality mark is a prestigious award that showcases the strength and quality of physical education, school sport and physical activity in school.

"We had to undertake a unique self-review and evaluation process that involved a virtual school visit by one of afPE's school improvement professionals.

"Re-applying for the quality mark has been a truly beneficial process. It has been extremely helpful in deciding our next steps for improvement as a school and has also inspired us to celebrate our successes. Being involved in it has been such a worthwhile and rewarding experience and the children will benefit tremendously from this process.”

The inspector's report went on to say the school had good internal links and was meeting performance targets in terms of physical development, fundamental movement skills and the skills and competencies gradually being introduced related to specific sports.

It said PE was "well and passionately led and managed by two ambitious teachers". It also highlighted that PESSPA was integral to whole school development. Also, there was a focus on widening experiences for pupils and some good examples of cross curricular activities with PESSPA featuring strongly.

Quality Marks are a nationally recognised accreditation for schools which demonstrate commitment to continually improving standards.

