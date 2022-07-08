Cambridgeshire festival DSCNNCT announced that its first-ever sponsor is St Ives-based clothing brand MAUVAIS.

sponsor and it’s a good fit for the house and drum & bass music event as it secures St Ives based clothing brand MAUVAIS.

This is a significant step forward for the drum & bass music event, which is gearing up for its third year.

The festival takes place on September 17 at Crystal Lakes in Fenstanton and this year, it has its biggest line-up yet.

MAUVAIS will be the main sponsor for DSCNNCT 2022 appearing on all promotion for the festival as well as kitting out the dancers and gifting DSCNNCT’s headline artists its iconic MAUVAIS fits.

Ibiza and Defected DJ Low Steppa will headline this year, alongside main stage DJ Saffron Stone, who made her Amnesia Ibiza debut earlier this week, disco house icons Hedkandi and drum & bass legends Brockie & Det. More than 75 artists will play across five stages to more than 2,000 people.

Jordan Jones, founder and CEO of MAUVAIS. said: "“Whilst MAUVAIS is a global brand I’m from St Ives and the business is located here and so it’s important to me to support other local organisations. I actually went to DSCNNCT last year and had a really great time and I would have gone again this year even if my company wasn’t sponsoring it, but it’s going to be an even better experience going as the main sponsor."

Gary Willis is co founder of DSCNNCT, he said: “I’ve known Jordan personally for a while now and have just been blown away by the success of MAUVAIS and how Jordan has built such an incredible business. Whilst DSNNCT is only in its third year, securing a sponsor seemed like the natural next step but it was really important for us that there was a good fit. The sponsor has to make sense to our target audience and the MAUVAIS customer is exactly the type of person who would come to DSCNNCT."

Tickets for DSCNNCT are on sale now and first release tickets are almost sold out. Visit: www.dscnnctfestival.com for more information and to buy tickets.

To check out MAUVAIS’ range of street smart styles, visit: www.mauvais.co.uk