Plans to open a swimming pool and cafe alongside the 3,000-metre splash park, on the old open-air swimming pool site in Huntingdon Street, are also progressing, a meeting of the full town council heard on April 2.

The project, originally on course to open this summer, faced delays after councillors voted in favour of granting the St Neots Aquatic and Leisure CIO £250,000 towards the £350,000 cost of installing the splash pad in February, but then received legal advice throwing the decision into question.

At the April 2 meeting, councillors were told that information had been received from the National Association of Local Councils (NALC) which recommended seeking legal advice before making a grant to a trust body.

An independent lawyer, contacted by the council, has also suggested the council should have some security against the land or the trust gives “alternative guarantees”. The council has said these elements of the plans are yet to be “defined and agreed”.

According to the minutes of the meeting: “A business plan with more detailed quotations has been provided by the trust. If security is offered an agreement could then be drafted. We would then need to satisfy all borrowing criteria. No monies can be given until an agreement has been reached.”

The minutes go on to point out: “A positive meeting was held with the trust and they understood the council's position. It is unlikely that the planning application for the swimming pool will be completed before the end of year which gives the council more time to investigate funding of the splash park.”

Plans for a swimming pool are also being considered at the site, but this project will be undertaken, funded and maintained by a private company which will also maintain the mechanics of the splash pad. There are currently three companies in the bidding process for this.

Speaking after the meeting, Mick Marks, chairman of the St Neots Aquatic and Leisure CIO, said a “very open” meeting had been held with the town council finance team and council chairman, Barry Chapman,

“The town council confirmed they are willing to supply a grant of £250,000, hopefully from future Community Infrastructure Levy, to build the splash park element of the project. However, they currently do not have any unallocated CIL. They do not believe they will be in a position to make the grant this financial year, but may be able to take advantage of a local authority loan to bridge the time until the Winteringham Estate project realises CIL. With this in mind the CIO is pushing forward with the pool and café part of the project, which is externally funded, and looking to see what elements of the splash park we can start to build in anticipation of the funds being made available.”