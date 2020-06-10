The survey launched around two weeks ago, by St Neots Aquatics and Leisure, saw 63 per cent of people vote that the land in Huntingdon Street would be the “ideal” spot.

Only 35 per cent felt that Riverside Park would be the right place – despite town councillors holding talks with Huntingdonshire District Council to build it there.

A poll held on The Hunts Post website also saw 61 per cent of readers vote for the old swimming pool site with 39 per cent for Riverside Park.

Those surveyed also choose from a range of facilities to be included alongside the splash pad.

Top of the results was a picnic area with 85 per cent of votes, followed by a refreshment kiosk (75 per cent) and café (65 per cent).

Residents also agreed with campaigners that funds for the development should come from a St Neots Town Council Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL).

More than 85 per cent of people who took part “strongly supported” a splash park being built in the town.

Hunts Post readers shared their thoughts on social media following last week’s story.

Katie Smith said: “Riverside would be amazing but not the best place as it acts as a flood plain and can go underwater through certain points of the year, which would mean thorough cleaning and further maintenance.

Margaret Parker said: “I think it would show it off better in the Riverside Park. Perhaps we could have something nice on the old swimming pool site as well?”

Tammy Smith said: “Definitely not on the riverside. It should go where it’s supposed to go which is on the swimming pool land.”

The project has faced delays over the past year after the town council voted in favour of granting £250,000 towards the cost of installation; but subsequent legal advice cast doubt on the decision.

It was originally set for a summer 2020 opening.

For the full results of the survey by St Neots Aquatics and Leisure, visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/stories/SM-CBG6DV2D/

