Speeding tickets were issued to 93 drivers and a further 25 motorists were spoken to by police in Huntingdonshire during a 48-hour operation.
The highest speed recorded was 51mph in a 30mph zone in Cromwell Road, Eynesbury.
Two tickets were also issued for driving while using a mobile phone and one driver has been reported for driving without due care and attention.
The St Neots neighbourhood policing team, the Road Policing Unit and Special Constabulary took part in the crackdown from 4pm Friday (September 4) to 4pm yesterday (September 6).
Officers dedicated their shifts to carrying out speed checks in St Neots, Eynesbury, Eaton Socon, Ellington, Grafham, Perry, Tilbrook, Great Gidding, Stonely, Colmworth, Catworth, Spaldwick, Stow Longa, Kimbolton, Great Paxton, Buckden, Toseland, the Offords, Abbotsley and Little Paxton.
PC Josh Ives from the St Neots neighbourhood team said: “After listening to concerns from the community about speeding and using our own knowledge we established a list of hotpots which we focused on over the weekend.
“We caught taxi drivers, delivery drivers and motorcyclists but the vast majority we ticketed or spoke to were residents of the villages where the concerns were from.”
Here is a list of the areas that the speeding took place:
St Neots
Cambridge Road, Huntingdon Road, New Street, Longsands Road, Priory Hill, Dramsell Hill, Great High Ground, Hogsden Leys, The Crescent, Hawksden Road
Eynesbury
Potton Road, St Mary’s Street, Sandfields Road, Howitts Gardens, Berkley Street, Caernarvon Road, Andrew Road, Hardwick Road, Cromwell Road, Barford Road
Eatons
Mill Hill Road, Monarch Road, Crosshall Road, Nelson Road, Bushmead Road, Queens Gardens, Shakespeare Road, Duloe Road
Others
Thrapston Road and Grafham Road, Ellington
Buckden Road, Grafham
High Street, Tilbrook
Little Staughton Road, Colmworth
Station Road, Catworth
Stow Road, Spaldwick
Spaldwick Road, Stow Longa
Ellington Thorpe
B661 Perry, B660 Great Gidding, B645 Stonely, Hail Weston and Kimbolton
Paxton Hill, Great Paxton
Mill Road, Buckden
High Street, Toseland
B1043, Offords
St Neots Rd, Abbotsley
Little Paxton Lane, Gordon Road and Mill Lane, Little Paxton