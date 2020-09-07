More than 90 tickets issued during 48 hour speeding crackdown across Huntingdonshire. Picture: CAMBS POLICE More than 90 tickets issued during 48 hour speeding crackdown across Huntingdonshire. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

The highest speed recorded was 51mph in a 30mph zone in Cromwell Road, Eynesbury.

Two tickets were also issued for driving while using a mobile phone and one driver has been reported for driving without due care and attention.

MORE: Speeding driver clocked at 100mph on B1050 near Earith during lockdown

The St Neots neighbourhood policing team, the Road Policing Unit and Special Constabulary took part in the crackdown from 4pm Friday (September 4) to 4pm yesterday (September 6).

More than 90 tickets issued during 48 hour speeding crackdown across Huntingdonshire. Picture: CAMBS POLICE More than 90 tickets issued during 48 hour speeding crackdown across Huntingdonshire. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Officers dedicated their shifts to carrying out speed checks in St Neots, Eynesbury, Eaton Socon, Ellington, Grafham, Perry, Tilbrook, Great Gidding, Stonely, Colmworth, Catworth, Spaldwick, Stow Longa, Kimbolton, Great Paxton, Buckden, Toseland, the Offords, Abbotsley and Little Paxton.

PC Josh Ives from the St Neots neighbourhood team said: “After listening to concerns from the community about speeding and using our own knowledge we established a list of hotpots which we focused on over the weekend.

“We caught taxi drivers, delivery drivers and motorcyclists but the vast majority we ticketed or spoke to were residents of the villages where the concerns were from.”

Here is a list of the areas that the speeding took place:

More than 90 tickets issued during 48 hour speeding crackdown across Huntingdonshire. Picture: CAMBS POLICE More than 90 tickets issued during 48 hour speeding crackdown across Huntingdonshire. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

St Neots

Cambridge Road, Huntingdon Road, New Street, Longsands Road, Priory Hill, Dramsell Hill, Great High Ground, Hogsden Leys, The Crescent, Hawksden Road

Eynesbury

Potton Road, St Mary’s Street, Sandfields Road, Howitts Gardens, Berkley Street, Caernarvon Road, Andrew Road, Hardwick Road, Cromwell Road, Barford Road

More than 90 tickets issued during 48 hour speeding crackdown across Huntingdonshire. Picture: CAMBS POLICE More than 90 tickets issued during 48 hour speeding crackdown across Huntingdonshire. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Eatons

Mill Hill Road, Monarch Road, Crosshall Road, Nelson Road, Bushmead Road, Queens Gardens, Shakespeare Road, Duloe Road

Others

Thrapston Road and Grafham Road, Ellington

More than 90 tickets issued during 48 hour speeding crackdown across Huntingdonshire. Picture: CAMBS POLICE More than 90 tickets issued during 48 hour speeding crackdown across Huntingdonshire. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Buckden Road, Grafham

High Street, Tilbrook

Little Staughton Road, Colmworth

Station Road, Catworth

More than 90 tickets issued during 48 hour speeding crackdown across Huntingdonshire. Picture: CAMBS POLICE More than 90 tickets issued during 48 hour speeding crackdown across Huntingdonshire. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Stow Road, Spaldwick

Spaldwick Road, Stow Longa

Ellington Thorpe

B661 Perry, B660 Great Gidding, B645 Stonely, Hail Weston and Kimbolton

Paxton Hill, Great Paxton

Mill Road, Buckden

High Street, Toseland

B1043, Offords

St Neots Rd, Abbotsley

Little Paxton Lane, Gordon Road and Mill Lane, Little Paxton